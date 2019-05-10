sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,074 Euro		+0,003
+4,24 %
WKN: A2PB03 ISIN: CA98421Y1007 Ticker-Symbol: APY 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YDX INNOVATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YDX INNOVATION CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,074
0,082
09.05.
0,074
0,082
09.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIQUID MEDIA GROUP LTD
LIQUID MEDIA GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIQUID MEDIA GROUP LTD3,611+0,54 %
YDX INNOVATION CORP0,074+4,24 %