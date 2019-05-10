sprite-preloader
10.05.2019 | 15:58
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

London, May 10

This announcement replaces the announcement made on 10 May 2019, released at
13:06. The announcement incorrectly stated the net asset value per share as
being 868.15p instead of 864.85 (ex income)and 864.85p instead of 868.15p (cum
income) ex dividend. All other information contained in the announcement was
correct.


FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 9 May 2019 was 864.85p (ex income) 868.15p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

10 May 2019


