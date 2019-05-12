Polytec Group: Austrian based automotive supplier Polytec Group announced results fpr the first quarter. Consolidated sales declined from the excellent level of the preceding year by 4.9% to stand at Euro 161.3 mn. In the first quarter of 2018, the transition to the WLTP exhaust emission and fuel consumption standard had no significant impact upon the Polytec GROUP. However, in the course of 2018 the resultant effects increased and led to considerable reductions in call-offs and sales revenue losses in the passenger car market area, which were then prolonged in the first quarter of 2019. Group EBIT stood at Euro 9.1 mn (Q1 2018: Euro 14.6 mn). As compared to the same period of 2018, the EBIT margin fell by 2.9 percentage points from 8.6% to 5.7%. Earnings after tax totalled Euro 6.1 mn ...

