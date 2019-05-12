Toronto Wolfpack Partners With International Cannabis and Organic Flower to Release CBD-Infused Topical Cream 'Rugby Strength'

TORONTO, May 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Wolfpack RLFC ("Toronto Wolfpack") is set to become the first professional sporting team to enter the thriving CBD-infused products marketplace. Toronto Wolfpack and its 100% owned subsidiary HowlBrands Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement with ICC International Cannabis Corp. (CSE: WRLD.U)(FWB:8K51)(OTC: WLDCF) and Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. (CSE: SOW)(FWB:2K6)(OTC: QILFF) to launch a suite of athlete-focused cannabidiol products to market.



Toronto Wolfpack and HowlBrands plan to release their inaugural CBD-infused topical cream, 'Rugby Strength', in the coming months. Rugby Strength is custom-formulated to combat acute aches and pains and absorbs quickly to deliver strong and deep-seated relief. It is made with full-spectrum CBD extract from 100% organically grown hemp and blend of natural ingredients, containing zero THC and therefore has no psychoactive effects.

This new venture sees the Wolfpack stepping into the CBD market that has been estimated to reach US$22 billion by 2022, while looking to modernise the way not just athletes but everyone deals with pain.

HowlBrands

HowlBrands is a branding and product development company at the nexus of sports and wellness with a special focus on CBD. David Argyle, Chairman of the Toronto Wolfpack spoke regarding the unprecedented venture:

"HowlBrands aims to interact with consumers within, across and beyond rugby and sports. In the same way that one does not have to be an athlete or play sports to wear Nike shoes, one does not have to be an athlete or play sports to use Rugby Strength or other HowlBrands products. Anyone who experiences pain, soreness or physical discomfort can use Rugby Strength."

Eva Allouche, Head of Global Brands for HowlBrands, discussed the goal of the partner-ship:

"Our goal is to bridge the gap between professional sports and CBD to offer athletes, active people and anyone who experiences physical discomfort, a range of unique wellness products that deliver the indisputable therapeutic benefits of hemp-based CBD. HowlBrands is about more than offering a pain solution for athletes and active people, it is about deepening the meaning of wellness through brands that open up the discourse around holistic approaches to taking proper care of ourselves. HowlBrands is about enriching the lives of people."

Go-To-Market Strategy

HowlBrands launch strategy will be executed online in the US and UK and will leverage an expansive distribution network of 80,000 retail outlets and pharmacies as well as GMP certified facilities.

International Cannabis and Organic Flower are critical to a worldwide distribution plan that will see several CBD-infused product lines becoming available through HowlBrands. This includes topical creams, therapeutic relief balms, sport pain tinctures, soaks and roll-ons, all uniquely engineered to be fast-absorbing and deeply penetrating.

In line with the core values of the Toronto Wolfpack, a portion of the proceeds from Rugby Strength will be reinvested into the development of rugby around the world.

Manufacturing

All HowlBrands products, including Rugby Strength, are developed and formulated by a team of medical professionals and natural health experts and are manufactured with THC-free, CBD extract from organically grown hemp. Our manufacturing partners comply with the industry's highest standards and provide full, batch-specific documentation. All results are corroborated by rigorous third-party testing and all our products come with THC-free, non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and organic accreditation.

About the Wolfpack

Toronto Wolfpack are a professional Rugby team dedicated to progressing through the Rugby League Football's ranks, from League 1 to the Super League. We are the first North American team to play in the RFL and the world's first transatlantic professional sports team. The Wolfpack organization is driven by the belief that the world is a better place with more rugby balls in kids' hands. We also aspire to create a global centre for rugby excellence in Toronto, to showcase the best of Ontario by supporting family run local businesses and to actively promote transatlantic trade between North American and UK partners.

Toronto Wolfpack's impressive and ever-growing media profile includes a broadcast reach to over 140 million homes, in-stadium attendances of up to 9,500 fans at home games during the RFL Championship, highly acclaimed game day experience and a social media presence of over 100,000 verified followers has seen the Club grown from strength to strength each year.

Currently sitting at the top of the RFL Championship table with a record of 12-1 in a league boasting teams from the UK, France and Canada, the Wolfpack have their sights firmly set on achieving the goal of Super League promotion for the 2020 season.

