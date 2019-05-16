O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group announces operating results for Q1 2019 16-May-2019 / 12:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 16 May 2019 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q1 2019 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the 'Group') announces its unaudited operating results for the first quarter of 2019. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. Q1 2019 operating highlights ? Underlying Group net retail revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 0.7% YoY to RUB 39,421 mln ? Underlying net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets decreased by 2.2% YoY in Q1 2019 to RUB 35,437 mln as a result of weaker than expected sales in January . Sequential improvement in sales in February, March and April, driven by significant traffic improvements and higher shelf inflation, supported the revenue dynamics YTD ? Net retail revenue generated by DA! grew by 36.0% YoY to RUB 3,985 mln in Q1 2019, supported by a steady growth in traffic (up 25.9% YoY) and the average ticket (up 8.6% YoY). During the first four months of 2019, discounters demonstrated solid growth dynamics consistently improving the top line on YoY basis ? Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue of the Group decreased by 1.3% YoY in Q1 2019 due to a 3.4% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 2.2% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket ? Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets decreased by 3.7% YoY in Q1 2019 as a result of a 6.0% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 3.3% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket. The Q1 2019 performance was affected by weaker January sales. The LFL net retail revenue trend moved into positive territory in April (+2.1% YoY) ? Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by DA! increased by 21.4% YoY in Q1 2019, driven by a 9.5% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 7.4% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket ? Two discounters (in the Moscow and Kaluga regions) were opened in Q1 2019 Guidance 2019 ? We expect hypermarkets' top line growth to be around zero for the whole year ? We expect double digit LFL growth for DA! and we plan to open up to 30 discounters by the year end Stores development of the Group Indicator Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 162 145 17 11.7% Number of net store 2 0 2 n/a openings Total selling space (sq. 586,357 571,881 14,476 2.5% m) Total selling space added 1,443 164 1,279 n/a (sq. m) Group key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue LFL group (1.3%) (3.4%) 2.2% (0.7%) (0.8%) 0.1% Underlying Group net retail revenue dynamics by quarter, YoY Parameter Q2 2018 Q3 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 2018 Underlying Group net retail (2.5%) (2.4%) 0.8% 0.7% revenue Key operating indicators by month Indicator January February March April Net retail revenue (4.4%) 1.7% 1.6% 5.9% LFL net retail revenue (3.7%) 0.2% (0.2%) 3.6% Customer traffic (10.2%) (1.4%) 1.1% 5.3% LFL customer traffic (7.1%) (2.5%) (0.7%) 2.5% Average ticket 6.5% 3.1% 0.5% 0.6% LFL average ticket 3.6% 2.7% 0.5% 1.1% Underlying Group net retail revenue dynamics by month Parameter January February March April Underlying Group net retail revenue (2.0%) 2.0% 1.8% 5.9% O'KEY: Operating Review Stores development Indicator Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 78 78 0 0.0% Number of net store 0 0 0 n/a openings Total selling space (sq. 528,124 525,502 2,622 0.5% m)[1] Total selling space added 0 0 0 n/a (sq. m) In Q1 2019, O'KEY did not open any new hypermarkets. As at 31 March 2019, the total number of stores stood at 78, while total selling space came to 528,124 sq. m. Key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue LFL O'KEY (3.7%) (6.0%) 2.5% (1.6%) (2.5%) 0.9% Underlying O'KEY net retail revenue dynamics by quarter, YoY Parameter Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Underlying O'KEY net retail (5.1%) (4.8%) (1.3%) (2.2%) revenue Key operating indicators by month Indicator January February March April Net retail revenue (7.8%) (2.0%) (2.4%) 2.1% LFL net retail revenue (6.0%) (2.3%) (2.8%) 1.4% Customer traffic (14.7%) (6.5%) (4.1%) 0.1% LFL customer traffic (9.4%) (5.6%) (3.3%) 0.3% Average ticket 8.1% 4.7% 1.8% 2.0% LFL average ticket 3.8% 3.4% 0.5% 1.1% Underlying O'KEY net retail revenue dynamics by month Parameter January February March April Underlying O'KEY net retail (4.6%) (0.9%) (1.4%) 2.1% revenue The Company's performance in Q1 2019 was mostly influenced by the sale of its supermarket business, which was initiated in December 2017. Initiatives launched at the end of 2018, aimed at improving logistics operations and the overall quality of fresh and ultra-fresh goods, led to a gradual traffic recovery in February, March and April, which, along with higher shelf inflation supported the revenue dynamics during the first quarter of 2019. As a result, underlying O'KEY revenue decreased in Q1 2019 by 2.2% YoY. The macroeconomic environment remained mixed in Q1 2019. The consumer price index (CPI) for food jumped to 5.8% during the reported quarter, largely driven by a tighter supply-demand balance on the sugar market, rapid growth in meat and poultry prices, and higher prices for grains - all of which led to a significant increase in shelf inflation to 5.7%. At the same time, consumer sentiment remained weak in Q1 2019 as real disposable income decreased by 2.3% YoY, leading to a marginal decline in items purchased per customer. According to the Central Bank of Russia, customers remained highly price-sensitive during the reported quarter. The percentage of customers buying cheaper staples rose on average to 35% in Q1 2019 from 27% a year ago, while the percentage of customers buying less frequently or giving up buying some products averaged 25% in Q1 2019 from 21% a year ago. These developments in the macroeconomic environment were the predominant factors defining the Companies performance in Q1 2019, leading to a LFL basket growth of 2.5% YoY. During the quarter, the Company continued to work on enhancing its customer value proposition by revising its product mix and further developing the middle and premium ranges. In efforts to broaden the imported goods category, the wine and spirits section at the Litvinovo distribution centre was expanded. DA!: Operating Review Stores development Indicator Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 84 67 17 25.4% Number of net store 2 0 2 n/a openings Total selling space (sq. 58,233 46,379 11,854 25.6% m) Total selling space added 1,443 164 1,279 n/a (sq. m) In Q1 2019, the Company opened two new discounters in the Moscow and Kaluga regions. Total selling space amounted to 58,233 sq. m as at 31 March 2019. Key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Discounters 36.0% 25.9% 8.6% 36.0% 32.1% 3.0% LFL 21.4% 9.5% 7.4% 15.9% 12.7% 2.9% discounters Key operating indicators by month Indicator January February March April Net retail revenue 31.8% 38.5% 39.4% 38.7% LFL net retail revenue 16.3% 23.6% 20.4% 19.0% Customer traffic 18.1% 28.4% 30.8% 32.1% LFL customer traffic 6.7% 16.0% 13.5% 13.6% Average ticket 11.6% 7.9% 6.6% 5.0% LFL average ticket 9.0% 6.6% 6.1% 4.8% In Q1 2019, the Company demonstrated a strong LFL net retail revenue growth of 21.4% YoY, driven by a combination of customers' growing appreciation of the discounter business model and continuing growth of inflation. Further food CPI increasing during the reporting quarter resulted in a LFL shelf inflation growth of 9.5% YoY. The solid shelf inflation increase is largely attributable to the assortment mix structure at discounters (46% private labels) and sales structure (characterised by a higher share of essential goods such as bread, sugar, and eggs, etc.), and was partially offset by a LFL decline in items per customer by 2.1% YoY - a natural result of

