Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that its cannabis product line Wright & Well is planned to launch in Oregon this June. The brand will be offering nine wellness products that incorporate the highest quality CBD, THC, hemp root oil and terpenes to support a healthy lifestyle.





Wright & Well wellness products contain CBD, THC, hemp root oil and terpenes designed to support a healthy lifestyle.



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/44820_yieldgrowth1.jpg

Every aspect of the new Wright & Well products-from strain selection to ingredient extraction to packaging-is the highest quality available. "We studied plant genetics for therapeutic effects," says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Development for Wright & Well. "Incorporating modern research and ancient science, we have analyzed the healing and therapeutic benefits of each strain. The hybridization of landrace strains by agriculturists and geneticists has given us a huge range of compound combinations and therapeutic benefits, which we have used in Wright & Well products to target specific ailments."

The philosophy of Wright & Well is to create products using the highest quality bio-active ingredients, so the brand uses a superior method of oil extraction-one that preserves the vital essence and properties of the plant. The resulting honey oil full spectrum concentrate contains all the THC, CBD and terpenes that are known to contribute to an enhanced therapeutic experience. First pass extraction produces cleaner, better tasting and healthier product with complex spice and floral notes. The terpene profile and smells are more prominent-a natural choice for Wright & Well products.

To support the upcoming launch, Yield Growth is working with an established Portland-based media group that has specialized knowledge of the cannabis industry. Leveraging their expertise, the team is designing omni-channel marketing assets for radio, tv and digital channels that are tailored specifically for the Oregon market. In addition, Yield Growth will host a launch event in Portland with brand ambassadors.

The Wright & Well line is being distributed in Oregon by Nova Paths, an Oregon-based distributor that has established relationships with over 400 licensed cannabis retail stores.

The initial products include:

Be ChillSleepy Time Tincture (THC: Hindu Kush, CBD: hemp source)

Be BetterCBD Full Spectrum Tincture (CBD: hemp source)

Be BetterCBD Extra Strength Tincture (CBD: hemp source)

Be FriendlyPMS Capsules (THC: Cherry Chem)

Be NimbleArthritis Capsules (THC: Blue City Diesel)

Be AbleChronic Pain Capsules (THC: Hindu Purple Kush)

Be RelievedAnalgesic Pain Gel (THC: Hindu Purple Kush, CBD: hemp source)

Be Free Pain Balm (THC: Hindu Purple Kush, CBD: hemp source)

Be LovedMassage Oil (THC: Hindu Purple Kush, CBD: hemp source)

The quality of the CBD and THC formulations offers users a new, healthy alternative, with the goal to make Wright & Well synonymous with "pain relief." The new products are in final packaging review before their expected launch in June.

Yield Growth is also in talks with licensed cannabis processing facilities in Canada, California, Nevada, Latin America, Washington and Arizona to license its products for manufacture and distribution.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is disrupting the $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science, and harnessing the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products serving mainstream luxury consumers. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Its consumer brand, Urban Juve, signed over 100 retail locations to sell its products in North America and is launching e-commerce in China next month through Wechat. It has signed a sales and marketing alliance with the world's largest online beauty community ipsy.

Key ingredients in these products include Cannabis Sativa hemp root oil, created using Urban Juve's proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Urban Juve has also filed 12 patent applications in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth is commercializing over 200 beauty and wellness cannabis products and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, UJ Topicals, UJ Beverages and UJ Edibles products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44820