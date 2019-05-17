Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2019) - American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: ABC) (the "Company" of "American Battery Metals") is pleased to announce it has significantly expanded the size of its Temple Mountain vanadium project located in Emery County, Utah, USA. The Company has doubled the size of its land package through the staking of an additional 52 new claims to the north east following the trend discovered through the recently completed geophysical survey.

The claims were staked by Carlin Trend based out of Elko, Nevada, USA, on behalf of the Company and the claims were registered with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on May 13th, 2019. The Temple Mountain property now encompasses 104 contiguous lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,150 acres or 870 hectares.

Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented "We are excited to have significantly expanded our prospective land position at Temple Mountain, now covering the entire trend highlighted from the geophysical survey. Having now secured a commanding land position within this highly-prospective mineralized belt, we look forward to our upcoming drill program which will test the geophysical anomalies in addition to extensions of known mineralization based on historical production."

Additionally, the Company announces the engagement of Khaos Media Group for Investor Relations / Awareness. The Company has entered into a month-to-month agreement with Khaos for the provisions of investor relations and advertising services in consideration for US$125,000 per month.

John Walther, P.Geo., who is a Director of the Company and is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has approved the contents of this news release.





About the Company

American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property located in Emery County, Utah, USA.

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (778) 855-5001

Email: michael@americanbatterymetals.com

