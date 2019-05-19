Agrana: The fruit, starch and sugar company Agrana achieved consolidated revenue of Euro 2,443.0 mn, a slight decrease from the prior year (-4,8 %). Operating profit (EBIT), at Euro 66.6 mn, decreased by 65.1% from one year earlier. The Group's profit for the period was Euro 30.4 mn (prior year: Euro 142.6 mn). The significant earnings decline was especially due to persistent extremely low sugar prices, but also to low isoglucose and ethanol prices in the Starch segment. In the Fruit segment, Agrana recorded stable revenue and an increase in EBIT, with the fruit juice concentrate business generating the earnings growth thanks to an improved situation in margins and sales volume. CEO Johann Marihart says: "The past financial year, which was negatively impacted above all by ...

