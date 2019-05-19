Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Elektro Recycling s.r.o. to supply a Universal Cross-Flow Shredder QZ for their refrigerator recycling plant in Slovenská Lupca, Slovakia. Start-up for the new equipment is planned for the third quarter of 2019. The well-proven Andritz Universal Cross-Flow Shredder QZ, type 2500, will replace the existing Cross-Flow Shredder QZ2000 supplied by Andritz in 2006. After the upgrade, Elektro Recycling will be capable of processing up to 90 refrigerators per hour with the larger QZ2500.Andritz: weekly performance: -4.17% Frequentis: Frequentis AG started trading under the symbol FQT (ISIN: ATFREQUENT09) on the prime market, the top segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange, today. Following the Marinomed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...