Wienerberger: In the first quarter of 2019, Austrian based international bricks and a clay roof producer Wienerberger increased its revenues at Group level by 15% to Euro 776.8 mn. Wienerberger took advantage of strong demand and favorable weather conditions that permitted an early start of the construction season. The company also benefited from the effect of price adjustments implemented in the course of 2018 in anticipation of rising cost inflation. Adjusted EBITDA rose steeply by 89% to Euro 109.0 mn (compared to Euro 57.7 mn in the first quarter of 2018). Fast Forward 2020, Wienerberger's performance optimization program, contributed Euro 15 mn to the improvement in earnings. The company's net profit increased to Euro 26.8 mn as compared to a loss of Euro 19.6 mn due ...

