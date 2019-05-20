Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-05-20 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 25.04.2019- Takeover offer period BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG 24.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2019- Buyback ZMP1LOS4 Žemaitijos pienas VLN 27.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2019- Buyback SAB1LOS Šiauliu bankas VLN 22.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2019- Public offering EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund TLN 31.05.2019 III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2019- Subscription with FRGTE Frigate RIG 30.05.2019 rights for capital increase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2019 Dividend ex-date SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2019 Additional LVGB005023A Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG listing/admission of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2019 Government securities LTGCB08025A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction , Vyriausybe LTGNB08025 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2019- Interim report, 3 NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 24.05.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2019- Interim report, 3 LJM1R Latvijas Juras RIG 24.05.2019 months medicinas centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2019 Dividend record date SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2019 Annual General NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Meeting Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2019 Coupon payment date ELEK028020A Latvenergo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2019 Dividend payment LGD1L LITGRID VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2019 Dividend payment date SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2019 Annual General TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2019 Dividend payment GRG1L Grigeo VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2019 Annual General PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2019 Dividend payment TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2019 Interim report, 3 SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG months maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2019 Annual General TPD1T Trigon Property TLN Meeting Development -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2019 Interim report, 3 HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2019 Capital decrease BLT1T Baltika TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2019 Dividend payment date HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2019 Interim report, 3 CBL Citadele banka RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2019 Capital decrease BLT1T Baltika TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC140021F ExpressCredit RIG A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2019 Coupon payment date VIAS125019A VIA SMS group RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2019 Maturity date VIAS125019A VIA SMS group RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.