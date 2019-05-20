Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN to sell NLDC to DWS 20-May-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") announced that it has reached agreement to sell its data center subsidiary NLDC to a fund managed by DWS, a global infrastructure investment manager, for an undisclosed consideration. The transaction is in line with KPN's strategy to accelerate simplification and focus on core ICT services in Business. The proceeds of the transaction will be retained to increase operational and financial flexibility. The transaction is subject to regular closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. After closing of the transaction, KPN continues to deliver its core ICT services (such as security, workspace, cloud telephony, hybrid-cloud solutions) out of its remaining and NLDC data centers in the Netherlands as well as use public cloud capabilities such as AWS and Azure. NLDC will continue to deliver data center services to KPN as a preferred supplier and services to customers will continue uninterrupted. NLDC operates a portfolio of six data centers of which three in the Amsterdam area and three regional hotspots in Eindhoven, Rotterdam and Groningen. *For more information:* KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam Tel: +31 (0)70 4466865 E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 813237 20-May-2019

