Copenhagen, May 20 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Waturu Holding A/S share (WATURU) commences today at Nasdaq First North Denmark*. The Waturu share belongs in ICB sector 3000 - Consumer Goods and is the third company admitted for trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets in 2019, and the 22nd on Nasdaq Nordic markets.** Waturu is a Danish greentech company and the inventor of an innovative method for heating water compared to traditionel water heaters. Waturu's technology transfers energy directly into the water in the form of an efficient, electric, tank-less water heater. The technology promises to ensure considerable savings on energy and water, immediate heating, and water disinfection. Chief Executive Officer of Waturu Holding A/S Toke Reedtz said: "We are immensely proud and humble over the reception we have received from the many new shareholders who have chosen to follow Waturu's growth. With our admission to trading on Nasdaq First North we are opening a door to international markets and providing our new and existing shareholders with a transparent market where they can follow their Waturu share." "We are pleased to welcome Waturu to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Global Listing Services EMEA. "Waturu shows the way for the many exciting greentech companies for which Denmark and the Nordics are known for around the world. With its listing on First North Waturu secures important growth capital along with plus-1,000 new ambassadors in the form of shareholders and investors who see a potential in the company and its technology." Waturu Holding A/S has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance as Certified Adviser. *First North is the brand name for the MTFs operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively. **Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: + Javier Lopez + +45 51 71 45 71 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------ Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=725550