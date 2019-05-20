ACB Stock Quarterly ReportWith so many quarterly reports dropping this week, share prices are rising and falling on the backs of these all-important numbers. The most recent report out of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) is very positive and is bringing me back around to full support of what was once my favorite pot stock: ACB stock.The ACB stock quarterly report showed solid growth, as you'd expect, in keeping with the expanding legal Canadian marijuana market.Revenue growth averaged 20% across all key markets, driven by the successful scale-up of the company's.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...