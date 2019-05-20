Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Note of the manager on Q1 2019

Highlights:
- The EPRA earnings1 rise by 41.3% from € 6.86 million per end March 2018 to € 9.69 million per end March 2019 (€ 1.39 per share vs € 1.63 per share)
- The rental income increases by 17.5% from € 14.6 million per 31 March 2018 to € 17.2 million
- The debt ratio further decreased from 53.53% end 2018 to 52.17% end March 2019
- The funding cost further drops from 2.59% on 31/12/2018 to 2.47% in Q1 2019
1 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.
