Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

103,00 Euro		+1,00
+0,98 %
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Note of the manager on Q1 2019

Highlights:

  • The EPRA earnings1 rise by 41.3% from € 6.86 million per end March 2018 to € 9.69 million per end March 2019 (€ 1.39 per share vs € 1.63 per share)
  • The rental income increases by 17.5% from € 14.6 million per 31 March 2018 to € 17.2 million
  • The debt ratio further decreased from 53.53% end 2018 to 52.17% end March 2019
  • The funding cost further drops from 2.59% on 31/12/2018 to 2.47% in Q1 2019



1 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.


Attachment

  • 2019 05 20_LRE Q1 2019_ENG_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b26830b-4637-4f0e-b2e7-9ea278a02558)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)