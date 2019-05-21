Constellium Paris: Constellium supplies Groupe PSA with aluminium Auto Body Sheet and Crash Management Systems for commercial and passenger cars

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) announced today that it is the supplier of aluminium Auto Body Sheet for the hood of Groupe PSA's New PEUGEOT Partner and New Citroën Berlingo Van, International Vans of the Year 2019, as well as for the new Berlingo (awarded "best buy Car of Europe 2019" by AutoBest) and the New PEUGEOT Rifter.



While Groupe PSA frequently uses aluminium in passenger cars, this is the first time it is using aluminium Auto Body Sheet for its light commercial vehicles. This marks an important step in the development of Constellium's close, long-term collaboration with Groupe PSA which covers a comprehensive range of vehicles from compact city cars to commercial vans.

Constellium provides Surfalex for the outer hood panels, a material developed to meet stringent requirements for high surface quality with specific hemming and roping properties. For the inner hood, Constellium delivers a material solution with superior formability and mechanical resistance that enables efficient processing of complex geometries on the customer's equipment.

Constellium also supplies the front Crash Management System for this range of vans. Aluminium is the ideal material for these systems as it provides superior energy absorption to protect the passengers and vehicle in the event of a collision. The bumper beam and crash boxes are extruded components, allowing Constellium to design a product that is lighter, but also meets customer specifications for size, shape, package space and strength.

"We are proud of our more than 20-year collaboration with Groupe PSA. This new project is another step forward in our role to accompany Groupe PSA in its development, and to deliver the benefits of aluminium to its entire vehicle range," said Dieter Hoell, Vice President, Global Automotive for the Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products business unit at Constellium.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.