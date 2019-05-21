Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2019) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (the "Company" or "GoldSpot") is proud to announce that it will be showcasing at Collision Conference - North America's fastest growing tech conference. Now in its fifth year, Collision (https://collisionconf.com/) brings together the people and the companies redefining the global tech industry.

25,000 attendees from 120 countries will congregate in Toronto for three days to connect and hear from some of the biggest players in the industry. Including: EV Williams (Founder and CEO, Medium), Tobias Lutke (CEO, Shopify), Ryan Holmes (Founder, Hootsuite), Michael Katchen (Founder, WealthSimple) and many more. Collision boasts more than 3,750 CEOs, 68% senior management, and more than 750 journalists in attendance for three days.

As one of the only technology companies attending with a mining sector focus, GoldSpot believes this will be a great opportunity to educate technology investors on the mining industry and to germinate enthusiasm for a brand-new approach in discovery. GoldSpot's participation in Collision is part of its strategy to captivate a new audience and potential investors. To date, the Company has primarily focused its efforts in traditional channels of the mining community.

GoldSpot will be exhibiting at booth E233 in Exhibit Hall B, with a visual display of the big data opportunity in mining. The mining industry is ripe with data, yet there are few companies harnessing the power of AI to tackle the challenges in the industry today. The GoldSpot exhibit aims to introduce the technology audience to the various types and challenges in the data unique to the industry, as well as tease the imagination on the opportunities available in the industry.

In line with the debut at Collision, GoldSpot will resume trading on the TSX Ventures exchange on May 21. Further to its press release of May 10, 2019, the Company has filed its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications (the "Interim Financial Materials") for the three and nine-month period ended February 28, 2019 and, urges investors to recognize that highlights from this period were not highlighted in this press release because the reporting schedule does not and will no longer align with past and future reporting periods for the company. The recent cease trade order has allowed GoldSpot to assess and implement additional checks and balances, ensuring that the financial and the legal teams have the added depth of support required for future success.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot is a technology company that leverages machine learning to reduce capital risk, while working to increase efficiencies and success rates in resource exploration and investment. GoldSpot combines proprietary technology with traditional domain expertise, offering a front-to-back service solution to its partners. GoldSpot's solutions target big data problems, making full use of historically unutilized data to better comprehend resource property potential. GoldSpot has developed a monetization strategy into multiple verticals of the mining and investment industry, including service offerings, staking and royalty acquisition, and the development of its own artificial-intelligence driven trading platform.

Denis Laviolette, President, CEO and Director

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

647-992-9837

