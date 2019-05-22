Port of Tilbury still reaping the benefits of 30-year-old Rubb warehouse

NEWCASTLE, England, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Rubb warehouse has been brought back to life to support relocation goals of Tilbury Port planners and a long-term customer.

The original warehouse, a 30m twin span x 102m long structure, was constructed in 1990 and located at Berth 42, Port of Tilbury. Ten years later, this warehouse was then relocated and extended to 138m long to accommodate a new customer and long-term contract at Berth 45. The warehouse configuration was a drive through facility with openings in the gable. It was then dismantled by a third party in 2015 and put into storage.

Rubb to the rescue

Port officials contacted Rubb to assess, organise and re-construct the stored warehouse, working alongside the main contractor Dyer and Butler. Dyer and Butler is the main contractor supporting Port of Tilbury with the design and build of the port's overall infrastructure project. The project is to improve and create a new rail and road system connecting the Port of Tilbury to Tilbury 2. Dyer and Butler was also responsible for the foundations on site.

The project plans meant the Port of Tilbury needed to relocate a long-term customer Maritime. Maritime specialises in road and rail logistics. Instead of constructing a new warehouse, the 30-year old Rubb warehouse was pulled out of storage and was used to support the relocation and needs of Maritime.

The Rubb team was on site for 10 weeks and the warehouse, now adapted to a 30m twin span x 78m long, is located at Lakeside 2.

Rubb also supplied:

Health check for all steelwork

New doors and supporting steelwork (new sizes and positions)

New lighting and electrics

All new PVC fabric cladding

New sidewall gutters and central symphonic system

Jenis Mistry, Project Engineer at Port of Tilbury London, said: "The major benefit of Port of Tilbury using Rubb warehouses is the modular design which assists with changing the size of the structures. They can also be dismantled and erected in new locations. The Rubb team were very helpful throughout the process and I would highly recommend Rubb adaptable warehouse solutions."

Advantage Rubb

Rubb's building systems allowed the port to react very quickly to customers' requirements and construct covered warehouse facilities, which can be extended or relocated based on future trade patterns, at very short notice.

Ports and marine developments, which are often built on reclaimed land, can be prone to differential settlement. Rubb fabric structures are not only lighter than traditional fixed buildings, they can also accommodate this differential settlement. The translucent fabric roofing system allows natural light to illuminate the structure and helps save on energy costs. These advantages ensured the growing success of fabric warehouse solutions in the ports, marine and warehouse logistics sectors.

The ability to relocate Rubb structures, no matter what size, enables port authorities to develop their port to suit the needs of existing and new customers as well as future developments.

Rubb continues to strive to add value to all products and services. Rubb customer care also goes beyond just one sale and into aftercare commitment, maintenance, delivery of improved solutions to existing and changing requirements and dependable systems of ongoing research, development and engineering in the fabric building industry. The ultimate aim is to provide long-term, eco-friendly and cost effective, sustainable building solutions to support our port organisations' activities and goals.

Notes to editors

Rubb Buildings Ltd is a world leader in the design and manufacture of custom made relocatable engineered fabric structures.

Highlights include ground-breaking military buildings (aircraft hangars, shelters, storage facilities), specialist sports buildings and structures for a variety of sectors including aviation, ports, construction, bulk storage and environmental (waste and recycling).

All products are designed and manufactured at Rubb's UK plant at the Team Valley Trading Estate in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear. The company was founded in 1977 and has a proud history of delivering innovative and quality structures to a wide range of clients. The Rubb Group also has plants in the USA and Norway.

