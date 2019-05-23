Groupe Eramet: Eramet: Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 23 May 2019

Paris, 23 May, 2019, 2:00 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 23 May 2019

Eramet's Combined General Shareholders' meeting was held on 23 May 2019 in Paris under the chairmanship of Ms. Christel BORIES, Chairman and CEO of Eramet.

Resolutions

Eramet's shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions. The result of the General Meeting's votes for each resolution is available on Eramet's website (www.eramet.com (http://www.eramet.com)).

Dividend

The General Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.60 a share in respect of the 2018 financial year.

The ex-dividend date will be on 29 May 2019 and payment as of 31 May 2019.

Composition of the Board of Directors

Eramet's Board of Directors includes 19 members, of whom two directors representing employees. It includes 7 independent members and 7 women, i.e. 41% of the Board respectively excluding directors representing employees.

The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Mr. Michel ANTSELEVE

Ms. Christel BORIES

Mr. Emeric BURIN des ROZIERS

Ms. Christine COIGNARD (independent director)

Mr. François CORBIN (independent director)

SORAME, represented by Mr. Cyrille DUVAL

Mr. Jérôme DUVAL

Mr. Frédéric GAIDOU (director representing employees)

Mr. Jean-Yves GILET

Mr. Philippe GOMES

CEIR, represented by Ms. Nathalie de LA FOURNIERE

Ms. Manoelle LEPOUTRE (independent director)

Mr. Jean-Philippe LETELLIER (director representing employees)

Ms. Miriam MAES (independent director)

Mr. Louis MAPOU

Ms. Catherine RONGE (independent director)

Ms. Sonia SIKORAV (independent director)

Mr. Claude TENDIL (independent director)

Mr. Bruno VINCENT, French Government representative

Furthermore, Ms. Cécile GREEN attends to the Board without the right to vote as a staff representative designated by Eramet SA's Social and Economic Committee.

Calendar

24.07.2019: Publication of 2019 half-year results

23.10.2019: Publication of 2019 third-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2018.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com (http://www.eramet.com)

