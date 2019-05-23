Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc: Amendment of terms of warrants

Company announcement, Helsinki, 23 May 2019 at 6.30 PM

Nexstim Plc: Amendment of terms of warrants

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering, navigated, personalized, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), has completed a subscription rights issue which ended on 24 April 2019 in Sweden and on 26 April 2019 in Finland.

Pursuant to subscription such rights issue and terms of the existing warrant agreements of the Company, the Board of Directors resolved today on 23 May 2019 to amend the terms of such outstanding warrants.

For the sake of clarity, the amendment does not concern the Offer Warrants which were issued as part of the subscription rights issue.

