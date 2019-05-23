sprite-preloader
WKN: A2N9YZ ISIN: FI4000354162 
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc: Amendment of terms of warrants

Company announcement, Helsinki, 23 May 2019 at 6.30 PM

Nexstim Plc: Amendment of terms of warrants

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering, navigated, personalized, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), has completed a subscription rights issue which ended on 24 April 2019 in Sweden and on 26 April 2019 in Finland.

Pursuant to subscription such rights issue and terms of the existing warrant agreements of the Company, the Board of Directors resolved today on 23 May 2019 to amend the terms of such outstanding warrants.

For the sake of clarity, the amendment does not concern the Offer Warrants which were issued as part of the subscription rights issue.

NEXSTIM PLC
Martin Jamieson, CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO
+44 771 516 3942
martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)
Jussi Majamaa
+ 358 40 842 4479
jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/ Sylvie Berrebi
+44 (0)207 2822949
david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocusTM TMS technology - a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalised, navigated, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim's NBT system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.
In addition, Nexstim is commercialising its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

