sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 25.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,965 Euro		-0,091
-1,80 %
WKN: A0LHKJ ISIN: CA32076V1031 Ticker-Symbol: FMV 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,041
5,068
10:02
5,025
5,075
24.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP4,965-1,80 %