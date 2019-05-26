ATX after Ibiza again down, but 7,6 per cent year to date plus is left. News from ams, ATX CEO compensation, CA Immo, Vienna Airport, Valneva, Vienna Insurance Group, FACC, Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield, S&T, Andritz and Vienna Stock Exchange. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -3,4% to 2.954,42 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 7,6%. Up to now there were 55 days with a positive and 45 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 10,51% away, from the low 7,6%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,44%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,36%. These are the best-performers this week: Kapsch TrafficCom 8,11% in front of Amag 3,87% and DO&CO 2,71%. And the following stocks performed worst: Uniqa -8,55% in front of Bawag -8,53% and FACC ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...