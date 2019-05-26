Valneva: Valneva SE, a French/Austrian biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet medical needs, today announced further positive Phase 1 results for its chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. The results showed an excellent immunogenicity profile in all vaccinated dose groups after a single vaccination with a 100% Seroconversion1 achieved at Day 14 after a single vaccination in all dose groups and fully sustained at 100% at Month 6. The objectives of VLA1553-101 Phase 1 study were to assess the overall safety and immunogenicity profile after a single vaccination across three dose levels. Today ´s analysis (Part B) of the ongoing study includes the overall safety and immunogenicity results up to Month 7, unblinded on a group level ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...