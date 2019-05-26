Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), supplier of tools and equipment for directional drilling and well completion applications, reported a successful first quarter of 2019. Bookings received by SBO, which is listed in the leading ATX index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, grew by 5.9 % to Euro 128.4 mn in the first three months of 2019. Sales arrived at Euro 121.1 mn, up 28.6 %. The order backlog at the end of March came to Euro 107.3 mn (31 December 2018: Euro 97.7 mn). The operating result (EBIT) went up by 48.9 % to Euro 20.2 mn, profit after tax increased by 105.5 % to Euro 7.7 mn (1-3/2018: 3.7 mn). CEO Gerald Grohmann: "The dynamic growth of the international market continued in the first quarter of 2019. We actively exploited this ...

