Regulated Information 2018 Full Year Results 26 May 2019 at 23:45 CEST HIGHLIGHTS: -- Capital structure review initiated in October 2018 in response to extremely challenging financial and operating conditions being faced by the Company due to materially reduced Underlying EBITDA performance in H2 2018 and the maturity of certain liabilities during 2019 -- Group underlying EBITDA1 of EUR 99 million for 2018, a decrease of 52% on 2017, primarily driven by substantial reductions in zinc and lead treatment charges, a weakening of the US dollar against the Euro (1.13 to 1.18), increased energy prices in Metals Processing and higher direct operating costs at the mining operations, partially offset by increased zinc metal and zinc in concentrate production (up 4% and 14% respectively) -- Metals Processing underlying EBITDA of EUR 135 million, down EUR 71 million year-on-year, driven by lower zinc treatment charges, higher energy prices in Europe and Australia during H2 2018, the suspension of operations at Port Pirie in December 2018, partially offset by higher production of zinc, copper, silver and minor metals; and -- Mining underlying EBITDA of EUR 19 million, down EUR 28 million year-on-year, driven by the negative EBITDA performance from the restart and subsequent suspension of the Myra Falls mine and weak production and operating cost performance at the Langlois and Middle Tennessee mines, partially offset by lower zinc treatment charges and continued operating improvements at the East Tennessee mines -- Balance sheet and liquidity -- Following the Q3 2018 results announcement on 30 October 2018, substantial working capital outflows were experienced during Q4 2018 and liquidity was substantially reduced -- Net debt excluding zinc metal prepay of EUR 1,643 million at the end of December 2018, an increase of EUR 541 million on 31 December 2017 which included the Perpetual Securities which are now accounted for as financial liabilities. Net debt inclusive of zinc metal prepay and perpetual securities of EUR 1,771 million at the end of December 2018, an increase of EUR 408 million on 31 December 2017 -- New USD 650 million committed working capital facility from Trafigura implemented in December 2018, replacing the USD 250 million working capital facility with Trafigura, originally entered into in May 2016 -- Net loss of EUR 618 million for 2018, primarily driven by a large income tax expense with the partial de-recognition of deferred tax assets, impairment of the carrying value of the Langlois and Myra Falls mines, costs associated with the capital restructuring process and operating loss incurred in 2018 -- Port Pirie Redevelopment continues to ramp-up in-line with management expectations -- Maintenance shutdown of the sinter plant, TSL furnace and blast furnace during December 2018 to comply with the prescribed lead-in-air limits at the end of Q4 2018 also allowed Nyrstar to address a TSL furnace cooling issue and bring forward maintenance previously scheduled for the blast furnace in January 2019 KEY FIGURES EUR million (unless otherwise indicated) FY FY % H1 H2 % 2017 2018 Change 2018 2018 Change Income Statement Summary Revenue 3,530 3,812 8% 1,930 1,883 (2%) Gross Profit 1,074 1,118 4% 600 517 (14%) Direct operating costs (875) (1,014) 16% (485) (529) 9% Non-operating and other 6 (5) (181%) 6 (11) (289%) Metal Processing U. EBITDA 206 135 (34%) 118 16 (86%) Mining U. EBITDA 47 19 (59%) 28 (9) (132%) Other and Eliminations U. EBITDA (48) (56) 17% (26) (29) 11% Group Underlying EBITDA 205 99 (52%) 120 (22) (118%) Underlying EBITDA margin 6% 3% (56%) 6% (1%) (119%) Embedded derivatives (3) 2 (169%) (3) 5 (257%) Restructuring expense (4) (22) 432% (13) (9) (30%) M&A related transaction expense (0) (1) 493% (2) 0 (111%) Other income 9 3 (68%) 2 1 (69%) Profit / (Loss) on disposal of investments 3 0 (102%) 0 0 - Other expenditure 0 (30) - 0 (30) - Underlying adjustments 4 (49) - (16) (33) 113% Depreciation, depletion, amortisation (156) (162) 4% (75) (88) 17% Impairment gain / (loss) 126 (99) - 0 (99) - Result from operating activities 180 (212) - 30 (242) - Net finance expense (including fx) (207) (151) (27%) (76) (75) - Income tax (expense) / benefit 37 (250) - 1 (252) - Profit / (Loss) from continuing operations 10 (614) - (45) (569) - Profit / (Loss) from discontinued operations 37 (4) - (4) 0 (100%) Profit / (Loss) for the period 47 (618) - (49) (569) - Basic Profit / (Loss) per share from continuing ops 0.10 (5.60) - (0.22) (5.60) - Capex (continuing and discontinuing ops) Metals Processing 303 126 (59%) 70 56 (23%) Mining 56 101 80% 63 38 (40%) Other 3 1 (50%) 1 1 37% Group Capex 362 229 (37%) 134 95 (30%) Cash Flow Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) (358) (90) (75%) 18 (109) - Free Cash Flow (FCF)(3) (472) (236) (50%) (53) (183) (241%) EUR million 31 Dec 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec (unless otherwise indicated) 2017 2018 % Change 2018 2018 % Change Debt and cash Loans and borrowings, end of the period 1,170 1,882 61% 1,276 1,882 48% Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (68) (239) 249% (78) (239) 205% Net Debt Exclusive of Zinc Prepay(4) 1,102 1,643 49% 1,198 1,643 37% Zinc Prepay 75 128 71% 104 128 23% Perpetual Securities 186 175 (6%) 186 175 (6%) Net Debt Inclusive of Zinc Prepay and Perpetual Securities 1,363 1,771 30% 1,487 1,771 (56%) FY FY H1 H2 2017 2018 2018 2018 Metals Processing Production Zinc metal ('000 tonnes) 1,019 1,064 4% 528 536 2% Lead metal ('000 tonnes) 171 160 (7%) 69 90 30% Mining Production Zinc in concentrate ('000 tonnes) 123 139 14% 70 70 - Copper in concentrate ('000 tonnes) 2.1 1.6 (21%) 0.8 0.9 7% Silver ('000 troy ounces) 553 439 (21%) 214 225 5% Gold ('000 troy ounces) 1.9 2.1 8% 0.7 1.3 82% Market(5) Zinc price (USD/t) 2,896 2,922 1% 3,268 2,656 (19%) Lead price (USD/t) 2,318 2,242 (3%) 2,456 2,091 (15%) Silver price (USD/t.oz) 17.05 15.71 (8%) 16.65 15.02 (10%) Gold price (USD/t.oz) 1,258 1,269 1% 1,319 1,229 (7%) EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.13 1.18 4% 1.21 1.15 5% EUR/AUD average exchange rate 1.47 1.58 7% 1.57 1.59 1% Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has previously announced that its consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 ("Full Year Results 2018"), were rescheduled to 24 May 2019 due to the need to complete the comprehensive capital structure review of the Group. As was announced by the Company on 15 April 2019, Nyrstar initiated a review of its capital structure (the "Capital Structure Review") in October 2018 in response to the challenging financial and operating conditions being faced by the Group. As previously announced, these conditions included substantial working capital and liquidity outflows experienced during the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 necessitating the raising of urgent short term funding. Combined with the Group's materially reduced Underlying EBITDA performance in 2018 and the maturity of certain liabilities during 2019, these factors resulted in the need to reconsider the Group's capital structure. The Capital Structure Review identified a very substantial additional funding requirement that the Group is unable to meet without a material

