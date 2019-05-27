Press Release: Nyrstar: 2018 Full Year Results

Regulated Information 2018 Full Year Results 26 May 2019 at 23:45 CEST HIGHLIGHTS: -- Capital structure review initiated in October 2018 in response to extremely challenging financial and operating conditions being faced by the Company due to materially reduced Underlying EBITDA performance in H2 2018 and the maturity of certain liabilities during 2019 -- Group underlying EBITDA1 of EUR 99 million for 2018, a decrease of 52% on 2017, primarily driven by substantial reductions in zinc and lead treatment charges, a weakening of the US dollar against the Euro (1.13 to 1.18), increased energy prices in Metals Processing and higher direct operating costs at the mining operations, partially offset by increased zinc metal and zinc in concentrate production (up 4% and 14% respectively) -- Metals Processing underlying EBITDA of EUR 135 million, down EUR 71 million year-on-year, driven by lower zinc treatment charges, higher energy prices in Europe and Australia during H2 2018, the suspension of operations at Port Pirie in December 2018, partially offset by higher production of zinc, copper, silver and minor metals; and -- Mining underlying EBITDA of EUR 19 million, down EUR 28 million year-on-year, driven by the negative EBITDA performance from the restart and subsequent suspension of the Myra Falls mine and weak production and operating cost performance at the Langlois and Middle Tennessee mines, partially offset by lower zinc treatment charges and continued operating improvements at the East Tennessee mines -- Balance sheet and liquidity -- Following the Q3 2018 results announcement on 30 October 2018, substantial working capital outflows were experienced during Q4 2018 and liquidity was substantially reduced -- Net debt excluding zinc metal prepay of EUR 1,643 million at the end of December 2018, an increase of EUR 541 million on 31 December 2017 which included the Perpetual Securities which are now accounted for as financial liabilities. Net debt inclusive of zinc metal prepay and perpetual securities of EUR 1,771 million at the end of December 2018, an increase of EUR 408 million on 31 December 2017 -- New USD 650 million committed working capital facility from Trafigura implemented in December 2018, replacing the USD 250 million working capital facility with Trafigura, originally entered into in May 2016 -- Net loss of EUR 618 million for 2018, primarily driven by a large income tax expense with the partial de-recognition of deferred tax assets, impairment of the carrying value of the Langlois and Myra Falls mines, costs associated with the capital restructuring process and operating loss incurred in 2018 -- Port Pirie Redevelopment continues to ramp-up in-line with management expectations -- Maintenance shutdown of the sinter plant, TSL furnace and blast furnace during December 2018 to comply with the prescribed lead-in-air limits at the end of Q4 2018 also allowed Nyrstar to address a TSL furnace cooling issue and bring forward maintenance previously scheduled for the blast furnace in January 2019 KEY FIGURES EUR million (unless otherwise indicated) FY FY % H1 H2 % 2017 2018 Change 2018 2018 Change Income Statement Summary Revenue 3,530 3,812 8% 1,930 1,883 (2%) Gross Profit 1,074 1,118 4% 600 517 (14%) Direct operating costs (875) (1,014) 16% (485) (529) 9% Non-operating and other 6 (5) (181%) 6 (11) (289%) Metal Processing U. EBITDA 206 135 (34%) 118 16 (86%) Mining U. EBITDA 47 19 (59%) 28 (9) (132%) Other and Eliminations U. EBITDA (48) (56) 17% (26) (29) 11% Group Underlying EBITDA 205 99 (52%) 120 (22) (118%) Underlying EBITDA margin 6% 3% (56%) 6% (1%) (119%) Embedded derivatives (3) 2 (169%) (3) 5 (257%) Restructuring expense (4) (22) 432% (13) (9) (30%) M&A related transaction expense (0) (1) 493% (2) 0 (111%) Other income 9 3 (68%) 2 1 (69%) Profit / (Loss) on disposal of investments 3 0 (102%) 0 0 - Other expenditure 0 (30) - 0 (30) - Underlying adjustments 4 (49) - (16) (33) 113% Depreciation, depletion, amortisation (156) (162) 4% (75) (88) 17% Impairment gain / (loss) 126 (99) - 0 (99) - Result from operating activities 180 (212) - 30 (242) - Net finance expense (including fx) (207) (151) (27%) (76) (75) - Income tax (expense) / benefit 37 (250) - 1 (252) - Profit / (Loss) from continuing operations 10 (614) - (45) (569) - Profit / (Loss) from discontinued operations 37 (4) - (4) 0 (100%) Profit / (Loss) for the period 47 (618) - (49) (569) - Basic Profit / (Loss) per share from continuing ops 0.10 (5.60) - (0.22) (5.60) - Capex (continuing and discontinuing ops) Metals Processing 303 126 (59%) 70 56 (23%) Mining 56 101 80% 63 38 (40%) Other 3 1 (50%) 1 1 37% Group Capex 362 229 (37%) 134 95 (30%) Cash Flow Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) (358) (90) (75%) 18 (109) - Free Cash Flow (FCF)(3) (472) (236) (50%) (53) (183) (241%) EUR million 31 Dec 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec (unless otherwise indicated) 2017 2018 % Change 2018 2018 % Change Debt and cash Loans and borrowings, end of the period 1,170 1,882 61% 1,276 1,882 48% Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (68) (239) 249% (78) (239) 205% Net Debt Exclusive of Zinc Prepay(4) 1,102 1,643 49% 1,198 1,643 37% Zinc Prepay 75 128 71% 104 128 23% Perpetual Securities 186 175 (6%) 186 175 (6%) Net Debt Inclusive of Zinc Prepay and Perpetual Securities 1,363 1,771 30% 1,487 1,771 (56%) FY FY H1 H2 2017 2018 2018 2018 Metals Processing Production Zinc metal ('000 tonnes) 1,019 1,064 4% 528 536 2% Lead metal ('000 tonnes) 171 160 (7%) 69 90 30% Mining Production Zinc in concentrate ('000 tonnes) 123 139 14% 70 70 - Copper in concentrate ('000 tonnes) 2.1 1.6 (21%) 0.8 0.9 7% Silver ('000 troy ounces) 553 439 (21%) 214 225 5% Gold ('000 troy ounces) 1.9 2.1 8% 0.7 1.3 82% Market(5) Zinc price (USD/t) 2,896 2,922 1% 3,268 2,656 (19%) Lead price (USD/t) 2,318 2,242 (3%) 2,456 2,091 (15%) Silver price (USD/t.oz) 17.05 15.71 (8%) 16.65 15.02 (10%) Gold price (USD/t.oz) 1,258 1,269 1% 1,319 1,229 (7%) EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.13 1.18 4% 1.21 1.15 5% EUR/AUD average exchange rate 1.47 1.58 7% 1.57 1.59 1% Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has previously announced that its consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 ("Full Year Results 2018"), were rescheduled to 24 May 2019 due to the need to complete the comprehensive capital structure review of the Group. As was announced by the Company on 15 April 2019, Nyrstar initiated a review of its capital structure (the "Capital Structure Review") in October 2018 in response to the challenging financial and operating conditions being faced by the Group. As previously announced, these conditions included substantial working capital and liquidity outflows experienced during the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 necessitating the raising of urgent short term funding. Combined with the Group's materially reduced Underlying EBITDA performance in 2018 and the maturity of certain liabilities during 2019, these factors resulted in the need to reconsider the Group's capital structure. The Capital Structure Review identified a very substantial additional funding requirement that the Group is unable to meet without a material

reduction of the Group's indebtedness. As a consequence, the Capital Structure Review has necessitated negotiations between the Group's financial creditors in order to develop a deleveraging and funding plan as part of a comprehensive balance sheet recapitalisation. Alternatives to such a recapitalisation would place the future of the Group and its stakeholders at severe risk. As at the date of this announcement, the Company is in the process of implementing the recapitalision. The Company has received from its auditor, and is publishing today, an opinion issued in accordance with article 143, --2 of the Belgian Company Code ("non-compliance opinion") on the basis that certain information requested from the Company was not timely delivered. The Company is working hard to deliver such information to its auditor with the intention that the auditor will issue its audit opinion once it has audited such information. The full-year results that are published today will then again be published to the market, together with the audit opinion that the auditor will then issue. GROUP FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Group gross profit for 2018 of EUR 1,118 million was up 4% on 2017, driven by higher zinc production volumes in Mining and Metals Processing and marginally higher zinc and gold prices which were both up 1%, partially offset by deteriorating benchmark zinc treatment charge terms and a weaker US dollar against the Euro. Direct operating costs for 2018 of EUR 1,014 million increased 16% on 2017, due to higher zinc production volumes in Mining and Metals Processing, higher electricity prices at the smelters, increased mining costs as a result of the restart of operations at Myra Falls and the ramp-up of mining operations at Middle Tennessee. Group underlying EBITDA of EUR 99 million in 2018, a decrease of 52% on 2017, due to a weakening of the US dollar against the Euro, lower lead and silver prices, a 15% reduction in the benchmark zinc treatment charge, higher direct operating costs per tonne of zinc in both Mining and Metals Processing. Underlying adjustments in 2018 were a total of EUR 49 million, comprising EUR 2 million of embedded derivatives, EUR (22) million of restructuring expense, EUR 1 million of M&A related transaction expense and EUR (30) million of other expenditure relating primarily to the write-off of payments that were connected with the divestment of the El Toqui mine in Chile. Depreciation, depletion and amortisation expense for 2018 of EUR 162 million was up 4% year-on year. In 2018, the Company recognised a non-cash, pre-tax impairment loss of EUR 99 million (2017: impairment gain of EUR 126 million). This impairment loss (2017: impairment gain) relates fully to pre-tax impairment losses on Nyrstar's Mining assets (EUR 85.9 million) at Langlois and Myra Falls and specific asset write-offs in Metals Processing (EUR 11.4 million). Net finance expense (including foreign exchange) for 2018 of EUR 151 million (EUR 207 million in 2017) primarily due to a net foreign exchange gain of EUR 6.5 million in 2018 compared to a loss of EUR 59.9 million in 2017. The interest expense in 2018 of EUR 128.3 million was higher than in 2017 (EUR 104.4 million). Nyrstar recognised an income tax expense for the year ended 31 December 2018 of EUR 250 million (2017: income tax benefit of EUR 37 million) representing an effective income tax rate of -68.9% (for the year ended 31 December 2017: -481.3%). The tax rate is impacted by non-recognition of current year losses, and by the de-recognition of previous losses relating mainly to Nyrstar Sales & Marketing AG, the US Group, and the Canadian Group given it is not probable that these tax losses will be used in the future considering forecast profit projections. Loss after tax of EUR 618 million in 2018, compared to a net profit of EUR 47 million in 2017, mainly as a result of the impairment charges related to the write down of the carrying value of the Langlois and Myra Falls mines, the partial de-recognition of Nyrstar Sales & Marketing AG and Nyrstar US deferred tax assets due to reduced expected recoverability and the operational losses incurred in 2018 and change of control impacts. Capital expenditure was EUR 229 million in 2018, representing a decrease of 37% year-on-year driven by a substantial reduction in Metals Processing from EUR 303 million in 2017 to EUR 126 million in 2018 with the completion of the Port Pirie Redevelopment and a EUR 45 million increase in Mining with the restart of the Myra Falls mine. Net debt at the end of 2018 at EUR 1,643 million, excluding the zinc metal prepay, was 49% higher compared to the end of 2017 (EUR 1,102 million at the end of 2017), predominantly due to substantial working capital outflow during Q4 2018 due to higher commodity prices, no new silver prepays in H2 2018, reduction in non-committed letter of credit lines from banking counterparties, tightened credit terms with a number of suppliers, the reclassification of EUR 82.5 million and EUR 50.7 million of prepayments for deliveries of silver metal and zinc metal respectively from deferred income to loans and borrowing at 31 December 2018 as the Group had no ability to settle by physical delivery of silver metal and zinc metal respectively from its own production and the reclassification of perpetual securities (EUR 174.9 million at 31 December 2018) from equity to loans and borrowings(6) . The net debt inclusive of the zinc metal prepay and perpetual securities at the end of 2018 was EUR 1,771 million, up 30% compared to the end of 2017. Cash balance at the end of 2018 was EUR 239 million compared to EUR 68 million at the end of 2017. SAFETY, HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT "Prevent Harm" is a core value of Nyrstar. The Company is committed to maintaining safe operations and to proactively managing risks including with respect to people and the environment. At Nyrstar, we work together to create a workplace where all risks are effectively identified and controlled and everyone goes home safe and healthy each day of their working life. In 2018, we placed particular emphasis on the prevention of hand injuries which account for a large portion of our total injuries. A dedicated hand injury prevention program entitled Because some tools cannot be replaced was introduced at all operations with the purpose of eliminating unsafe conditions contributing to hand injuries, improving tools and personal protective equipment, and changing at-risk behaviours relevant to hand injuries. We also continued the implementation of the Process Safety Management System launched in 2017 and strengthened controls related to hydrogen explosion risks at our smelters. The Group continued to make significant progress in safety performance. No severe irreversible injuries occurred. The frequency rate of cases with time lost or under restricted duties (DART) for the Company achieved a new record low of 3.7, an improvement of 7% compared to a rate of 3.9 in 2017. The frequency rate of cases requiring at least a medical treatment (RIR) was 6.7, this is a 4% increase compared to 6.4 in 2017. More important, the number of days lost due to LTIs and RW injuries reached a new record low of 202. This is 20% lower than the previous best of 255 days lost by million working hours in 2017. No environmental events with material business consequences or long-term environmental impacts occurred during the period. OPERATIONS REVIEW: METALS PROCESSING EUR million FY FY % H1 H2 % (unless otherwise indicated) 2017 2018 Change 2018 2018 Change Treatment charges 286 232 (19%) 123 109 (11%) Free metal contribution 351 378 8% 193 185 (4%) Premiums 152 150 (2%) 76 74 (3%) By-Products 166 216 30% 106 109 3% Other (99) (111) 14% (47) (64) 37% Gross Profit 855 863 1% 451 413 (8%) Employee expenses (221) (218) (1%) (109) (108) (1%) Energy expenses (227) (259) 14% (117) (142) 21% Other expenses /income (202) (250) 24% (120) (130) 9% Direct Operating Costs (649) (727) 12% (346) (380) 10% Non-operating and other (1) (2) 155% 14 (16) (-213%) Underlying EBITDA 206 135 (34%) 118 16 (86%) ----------------------------- ----- ----- ------ ----- ----- ------- Sustaining and growth 199 125 (38%) 68 57 (18%) Port Pirie Redevelopment 104 1 (99%) 2 (1) (167%) Metal Processing Capex 303 126 (59%) 70 56 (23%) Metals Processing delivered an underlying EBITDA result of EUR 135 million in 2018, a decrease of 34% over 2017 due to lower treatment charges, higher energy prices in Europe and Australia during H2 2018 and the suspension of operations at Port Pirie in December 2018, partially offset by higher production of zinc, copper, silver and minor metals. Marginally stronger year-over-year gross profit (up 1%) at EUR 863 million in 2018 was mainly driven by higher zinc prices (up 1%) compared to 2017 which were constrained by the zinc price collar hedging in place at that time and higher production volumes of zinc metal and by-products, largely offset by a 19% decrease in zinc and lead treatment charge income. Annual 2018 zinc benchmark treatment charge terms were settled during Q2 2018 at approximately 15% below the 2017 terms at USD 147 per tonne of concentrate. The total Premium gross profit contributions were relatively flat compared to 2017 (down 2%), driven by marginally higher volumes and relatively flat average realised premia rates.

