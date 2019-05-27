Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-05-27 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 06.05.2019- Buyback ZMP1LOS4 Žemaitijos pienas VLN 27.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2019- Subscription with FRGTE Frigate RIG 30.05.2019 rights for capital increase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2019- Public offering EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN 31.05.2019 Fund III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019 Government securities LTGCB01022C, Lietuvos VLN auction LTGNB01022C Respublikos Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019- Interim report, 3 ALTM Attistibas finanšu RIG 31.05.2019 months institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019- Interim report, 3 RER1R Rigas RIG 31.05.2019 months elektromašinbuves rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019 Annual General Meeting SKN1T Skano Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019- Interim report, 3 VEF1R VEF RIG 31.05.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019- Interim report, 3 RAR1R Rigas RIG 31.05.2019 months autoelektroaparatu rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019- Interim report, 9 LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN 31.05.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019- Interim report, 3 RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG 31.05.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019 Dividend payment RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019 Dividend ex-date TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2019 Coupon payment date LTGB007020B Lietuvos VLN Respublikos Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2019 Dividend record date TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2019 Coupon payment date LHVB060028A LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2019 Investors event HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2019 Investors event Nasdaq Vilnius VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2019 Interim report, 3 GRG1L Grigeo VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2019 Annual General Meeting MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2019 Dividend ex-date HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2019 Interim report, 3 GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2019 Annual General Meeting NCN1T Nordecon TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2019 Annual General Meeting TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2019 Dividend record date HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2019 Extraordinary General BLT1T Baltika TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2019 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2019 Interim report, 3 GRD1R Grindeks RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Sales figures LEGR0187528A, Lietuvos energija VLN LEGR020027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 GRZ1R Grobina RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RIG months RRR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019- Subscription period FRGTE Frigate RIG 04.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Coupon payment date MOGO100021FA mogo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 ELEK Latvenergo RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Coupon payment date MOGO100021A mogo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 OLF1R Olainfarm RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 KA11R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Sales figures ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 AUG1L AUGA group VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Activity results, 3 VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu RIG months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Interim report, 3 BAL1R Latvijas balzams RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Annual General Meeting DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu RIG rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2019 Dividend payment date HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2019 Maturity date LTGB000019D Lietuvos VLN Respublikos Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2019 Coupon payment date LTGB000019D Lietuvos VLN Respublikos Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.