VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / Evolution Global Financial Corp. (formerly, 1151589 B.C. Ltd.) ("EGF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Smith as Director and CEO/President and Mr. J. Scott Munro as Director and CFO. Mr. Ron Miles has resigned as CEO/President and CFO in conjunction with these appointments and will remain as a director of EGF.

Biographies of Appointees

Kevin Smith, Mr. Smith is an entrepreneur with experience across a host of industries including resources, finance, technology and real estate development. Mr. Smith is the President of Bypass Equipment Ltd., a 40-year-old family business in Langley, B.C. that specializes in the sale of agricultural equipment and integration of such equipment at cultivation sites. Bypass Equipment Ltd. has also evolved and expanded its business into greenhouse development, design, automation and management. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Freeform Capital Partners Inc., a Vancouver, B.C. based private equity firm.

J. Scott Munro is a businessman who has worked in several top-level executive roles, including controller/CFO in private and public companies since 1999 that include: Munro Financial Corporation - a business & financial consulting and private equity firm - since 2010 to current as owner/President/CFO, ImmunoClin Corporation - a Paris/London-based biotech R&D company - as CFO from December 2013 to August 2016, HemaGenetics Technologies Corp. - a biotech R&D company - as Director and CEO since May 2018, EVI Ventures Corp. - a mining and exploration company - as director/CFO since January 2019, and owner/President/CFO of various other private entities since 1999. Mr. Munro has a strong background in accounting and corporate finance, including 19 years of U.S. and Canadian public company reporting, M&A, and deal structuring.

About Evolution Global Financial

Evolution Global Financial is a business seeking to develop or acquire enterprise mobile, ecommerce, and in-store solutions.

For further information please contact:

Ron Miles, Director E-mail: rmiles1@telus.net

