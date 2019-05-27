Marijuana News TodayIn the marijuana news today we have another extremely impressive performance out of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA), while on the politics side of things we're seeing some pushback against presidential candidate Joe Biden and his antiquated marijuana views.First, as always, let's tackle the political.Since he announced his entry, former vice president Biden has been largely considered the frontrunner in the Democratic Party race for the presidential nomination.Barack Obama's heir apparent, Biden is respected across the aisle as a centrist who would bring a sensible, middle-way attitude back to politics. He's also praised for his.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...