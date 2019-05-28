Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Partners with Entercom to Bring Podcasts to Radio.com

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB: LSYN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization, today announced a new agreement with Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the United States, to distribute Libsyn podcasts on RADIO.COM, Entercom's integrated digital platform.

RADIO.COM is the fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S. RADIO.COM has quickly established itself as a leading platform for live and on-demand exclusive premium audio content across news, entertainment, music and sports. Through the agreement, the platform's tens of millions of monthly active users across the U.S. will now have direct access to the 62,000 active podcasts, totaling over 4.9 million episodes, hosted on Libsyn.

"The RADIO.COM partnership will make it easier for listeners to consume our great podcasts by making the podcasts directly available on an app they already use daily," said Rob Walch, V.P. of Podcaster Relations, Libsyn. "We are very excited for the growth that RADIO.COM will bring to podcasting and are thrilled to work directly with Entercom to make it very easy for all of the shows hosted on our service to be part of their digital platform."

"As the fastest growing digital audio app in the country, we are laser-focused on providing the content we know our listeners want, wherever and however they want it," said Corey Podolsky, Vice President of Business Development, Entercom. "Podcast listening on RADIO.COM continues to grow at an accelerating pace. Partnering with Libsyn to make it simple for podcasters to reach millions of listeners on our platform is a win for everyone."

Currently, the Libsyn network reaches over 111 million monthly unique audience members. Libsyn has created a custom destination for RADIO.COM allowing podcasters to control the timing and number of episodes they release to the RADIO.COM audience, including the ability to release exclusive content to the RADIO.COM platform. Using Libsyn's powerful audience analytics platform, podcasters will be able to gauge the size and unique geographic location of audiences consuming their content.

About Liberated Syndication:

Liberated Syndication ("Libsyn") is the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018 Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 4.9 Million media files for more than 62,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps, and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us at libsyn.com.

About Entercom Communications Corp.:

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

