ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Engages Global Capital and Equity, LLC

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today it has engaged Bret Reiss, President of Global Capital and Equity (GCE), as a consultant to the company as of May 20th 2019.

GCE is an International Consulting firm that advises public and private companies on how to increase their exposure to the equity markets and capital markets worldwide. Mr. Reiss has over 30 years of experience in this financial sector and has associates and former clients in Hong Kong, Belgium, India, UK, Canada, and the United States.

"Working with GCE provides us with another channel to disseminate company news, share our progress and hopefully spark the interest of new shareholders and institutional investors. Given ADOMANI's industry focus, we think the broadening of our support may come from individuals and institutions that want to incorporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into their investment decisions," said Mike Menerey, CFO of ADOMANI.

"As the global trend of transportation electrification accelerates, we're always looking for ways to share our story with the industry and the market," said Jim Reynolds, President and CEO of ADOMANI. "This is especially important as we refine and expand our ZEV and ZEV-related product offerings, look for preemptive market entrance points and seek to engage with additional vendors and partners with synergistic offerings, technologies and goals."

According to a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report called, "Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019," their annual long-term forecast of how electrification and shared mobility will impact road transport from now to 2040, "The way people and goods move is set to change dramatically over the next two decades, driven by a combination of policy, technology, economics, demographics and changing consumer preferences. While much of the attention to date has been on passenger vehicles, as battery technology continues to improve and more models become available, electrification will spread to other segments of road transport. BNEF has incorporated in its forecast detailed work on the commercial vehicle market. These projections show electric models taking 56% of light commercial vehicle sales in Europe, the U.S. and China within the next two decades, plus 31% of the medium commercial market."

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership, and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit: www.ADOMANIelectric.com

About Global Capital and Equity, LLC

Global Capital and Equity, LLC is an international consulting firm that advises public and private companies and increases exposure for them to the equity markets and capital markets worldwide. Mr. Reiss, President and CEO of GCE has over 30 years of experience in this financial sector and has associates and former clients in Hong Kong, Belgium, India, UK, Canada, and the United States."

For more information, visit: www.globalcapitalandequity.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

