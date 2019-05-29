Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") announces the election of Robert L. Fedderly to its Board of Directors by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

Mr. Fedderly has been appointed to the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Company. Management is of the view that Mr. Fedderly will provide valuable perspective and expertise to the Board as an independent director.

Bob Fedderly is the President of Fedderly Transportation Ltd., a Fort St John based heavy industrial carrier and hoisting contractor incorporated in 1980. Fedderly Transportation Ltd. provides services to industries with a focus on natural gas production equipment moving and pipeline transportation in western Canada. He is currently also the President of GasNorth Energy Ltd. Mr. Fedderly served as a director and President of Energy Services BC from 2002 to 2007 and of the Northern BC Truckers Association from 1997 to 2002. Mr. Fedderly is a former member of the board of directors of the BC Association for Crane Safety. Additionally, he was appointed Chair of the BC Oil and Gas Commission Advisory Committee from 2001 to 2006. Mr. Fedderly's experience gained throughout many years serving the energy industry has provided him with a wide angle view of the industry.

The Company

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry within Canada. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company's principal operations can be found at www.macroindustries.ca

For further information please contact:

Frank Miles

President & C.E.O.

Phone: (250) 785-0033

Jeff Redmond, CPA, CA

C.F.O. & Corp. Secretary

Phone: (250) 785-0033

