DataWind Inc.: Jeotex Inc. Announces Board Resignation

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2019 / Jeotex Inc. (NEX: JTX.H), a leader in the delivery of Internet access in emerging markets today announced that except for Jerry Tarasofsky, the entire Board of Directors have resigned effective immediately, both in their capacity as Officers and Directors of the Company. Jerry Tarasofsky will serve as the interim sole officer and director, until additional directors and management can be recruited as part of the next stage of the Company's growth.

About Jeotex

Jeotex, Inc. is a leader in providing affordable mobile Internet connectivity in emerging markets. The company's patented, cloud-based technology reduces up to 97% the amount of data needed for web browsing, providing a broadband experience on any network - even on legacy 2G networks that are still prevalent in some developing countries. Jeotex also provides economical smartphones and tablets. Jeotex's unique solution offers broad social and economic benefits for the billions of people around the world for whom an Internet connection was previously out of reach. Jeotex is traded on the NEX (NEX: JTX.H).

Forward-Looking Information

Contact:

