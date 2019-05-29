sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,015 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1J081 ISIN: CA9203662007 Ticker-Symbol: 3VA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORP
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORP0,0150,00 %