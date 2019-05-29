Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.: Correction to Press Release Regarding March 31, 2019 Net Loss

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (TSX-V: RUM) (the "Company" or "Rocky Mountain"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), today announced a correction to its press release issued May 29, 2019 at 1:59 PM ET entitled "RUM Reports Q1 2019 Consolidated Financial Results" only in respect of announced 2019 net loss. In that press release net loss for 2019 was misstated as "$703,354". The corrected net loss for the period is $699,496. This correction does not change any other amounts or information reported in the original press release.

About Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain owns 100% of Andersons Liquor Inc. ("Andersons"), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, which now own and operate 29 private liquor stores in that province, up from 18 stores since the Common Shares began trading in December 2008. It is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:RUM).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

