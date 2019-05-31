NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: ?Withdrawal from NEX Exchange 31-May-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ?Withdrawal from NEX Exchange The following Company will be withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect from market open today, 31/05/2019: Milamber Ventures Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: MLVP Isin: GB00BLNMZ040 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange 2 Broadgate London EC2M 7UR Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCL TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 8890 EQS News ID: 817649 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2019 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)