31 May 2019 Veni Vidi Vici Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Audited Final Results to 31 December 2018 Strategic Report **************** I am pleased to present the annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2018. On 2 August 2018, the Company completed its successful listing on the NEX Exchange Growth market, having raised GBP600,000 through equity placings in December 2017 and July 2018 for future acquisitions in accordance with its investment policy of to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies in the Precious Metals and Base Metals sectors. The Company will focus on identifying opportunities for acquisition, exploration and development of Precious Metals and Base Metals in Australia, Western Europe and North America. On 10 December the Company completed its first investment, with the signing of the sale and purchase agreement with Goldfields Consolidated Pty Ltd for a 51 % beneficial interest in the Shangri La gold, copper and silver project in consideration for A$220,000. The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia. The consideration payable for the Tenement Interest was A$220,000 (the "Purchase Price"), and was satisfied by A$20,000 be paid by the Company to Goldfields in cash and the issuance of 190,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the capital of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, VVV and Goldfields have entered into a lock-in agreement whereby Goldfields has agreed to restrict its ability to sell the Consideration Shares for a period of three months. The Company and Goldfields have also entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") under which VVV will be responsible for an initial expenditure fee of A$300,000 over three years from the commencement of the JVA. Goldfields will manage the joint venture ("JV") and be entitled to a 10% management fee of expenses incurred by the JV. FINANCE REVIEW The l oss for the period to 31 December 2018 amounted to GBP103,000 which included GBP25,000 share based payment charge and approximately and the remainder relates to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. At 31 December 2018, the Company had cash balances of GBP450,000. The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend. Mahesh Pulandaran Executive Chairman 31 May 2019 The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: The Company Aaron Lucas + 44 (0) 7834 834 182 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Statement of comprehensive income for the period from incorporation on 14 November 2017 to 31 December 2018 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Period ended 31 December 2018 Note GBP'000 Revenue 4 Investment income - Total revenue - Administration expenses (78) Share based payment charge (25) Operating (loss) 5 (103) Finance costs - (Loss) before taxation (103) Taxation 7 - (Loss) for the period attributable to equity (103) holders of the company Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - Other comprehensive income for the period - net of taxation Total comprehensive income for the period (103) attributable to equity holders of the company Loss per share Basic and diluted (pence) 8 (10.96) The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position at 31 December 2018 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ 31 December 2018 Note GBP'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets 9 136 Current assets Trade & other receivables 10 6 Cash and cash equivalents 450 456 Total assets 592 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11 (42) (42) Net current assets 414 Net assets 550 Equity Share capital 12 - Share premium account 628 Share based payment reserve 25 Retained earnings (103) 550 The financial statements of Veni Vidi Vici Ltd (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 31 May 2019 and were signed on its behalf by: Aaron Lucas Christopher Gordon Director Director The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of changes in equity for the period from incorporation on 14 November 2017 to 31 December 2018 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Share Share Share based Retained Total payment reserve capital premium earnings GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 On incorporation - - - - - of 14 November 2017 (Loss) for the - - - (103) (103) period Total - - - (103) (103) Comprehensive Income Shares issued - 723 - - 723 Share issue costs - (95) - - (95) Share options - - 25 - 25 issued Total - 628 25 - 653 contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company At 31 December - 628 25 (78) 550 2018 The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of cash flows for the period from incorporation of 14 November 2017 to 31 December 2018 ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Period ended 31 Dec 2018 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (103) Share based payment charge 25 (Increase) in trade & other receivables (6) Increase in trade and other payables 42 Net cash outflow in operating activities (42) Investing activities Finance costs - Investment in intangible asset (13) Net cash outflow in investing activities (13) Financing activities Issue of share capital 600 Issue costs (95) Net cash inflow from financing activities 505 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 450 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 450 The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Notes to the financial statements ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ 1 General information Veni Vidi Vici Ltd is a company incorporated on 14 November 2017 in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") under the BVI Business Companies Act 2004. The address of its registered office is Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II,

