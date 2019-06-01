One of the top performers today was First Majestic Silver (AG) with a rise of some 6%. Is this the start of a new bull market? Is our long awaited First Majestic Silver stock forecast about to materialize? The short answer: one day does not make a market. Moreover, we really need to see continued strength in precious metals, with precious metals prices to start moving towards our gold forecast and silver forecast. Only then will we start seeing the breakouts we anticipate in our silver stocks forecast, and in particular First Majestic Silver. We covered First Majestic Silver extensively ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...