sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 01.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,265 Euro		+0,181
+3,56 %
WKN: A0LHKJ ISIN: CA32076V1031 Ticker-Symbol: FMV 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,423
5,451
31.05.
5,408
5,471
31.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP5,265+3,56 %