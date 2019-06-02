Porr: Austrian construction group Porr AG has started 2019 with a good first quarter. Both the order backlog and production output surpassed the levels of the previous year once again. At well above Euro 7,4 bn, Porr's order books are at an all-time high. The moderate increase in production output of 3.0% reflected the company's strategic focus, while EBT of around Euro -12 mn led to a slight improvement on the previous year's EBT margin. In the first three months of 2019, PORR generated production output of EUR 1,047m. Despite the unusually strong preceding year, it was possible to achieve moderate growth of 3.0%. "As expected, the momentum behind demand in the construction sector has remained strong. What's more, our industry is undergoing a technological transformation and is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...