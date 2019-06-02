Freight: In 2018, a total of 105.3 million tonnes of freight was transported on Austria's railway network by all domestic and foreign railway operation companies. This represents a decrease of 2.1% compared to 2017, as Statistics Austria reports. In 2018, a total of 393.3 million tonnes (t) of goods on 29.4 million laden journeys was transported by goods road vehicles registered in Austria, as Statistics Austria further reports. The transport volume increased by 1.7% compared to the preceding year. The total transport performance (product of transport volume and distance travelled in kilometers) on Austrian and foreign territory was 25.8 billion tonne-kilometres (tkm) and therefore by 0.8% lower than in 2017. The domestic route accounted for 72.2% of the total transport volume in 2018 ...

