Agrana: The suit filed in 2010 by the Austrian Federal Competition Authority under an antitrust case for alleged competition-restricting arrangements with respect to Austria, seeking a fine against Agrana Zucker GmbH, Vienna, and Su¨dzucker AG, Mannheim, Germany, has been dismissed by the Vienna Cartel Court. The judgement is not yet final, sthe stock listed fruit, starch and sugar company Agrana said.Agrana: weekly performance: 0.32% Industry and construction: A total of 65 756 enterprises in the entire industry and construction sector (+0.7% compared to the previous year) turned over Euro 47.4 bn (+10.1%) in the reporting period January and February 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Working-day adjusted, the turnover for industry and construction increased by ...

