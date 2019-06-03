Finnish-based Manufacturer Taiga Concept Ltd. Signs a Major Partnership for International Cooperation With Steelcase Inc.

HELSINKI, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As of June 1, 2019, a Finnish company Taiga Concept Ltd. has agreed on a significant distribution cooperation with U.S.-owned Steelcase Inc., which manufactures office furniture solutions.

Through distribution contract with Taiga Concept, Steelcase expands its range of products to scalable office modules. For Taiga Concept the contract means making an entry on international market.

There is a demand for scalable office modules in the Asian market, where the ongoing transformation of office culture has led companies to seek new types of space solutions to increase privacy in open offices.

Since 2015 Taiga Concept has developed its mobile and soundproof modules in Finland. Modules are designed to be used in offices and public spaces. The core of product development is to increase well-being for people working in open offices and public spaces.

After a financing round in the mid-2018, the Kuopio-based company was able to expand to international markets and it invested in Asia. Taiga Concept Ltd. raised 588 000 EUR with the financing round, and the round was fully subscribed within an hour and a half. With the money raised, Taiga Concept expanded its production to Shanghai, China and Vietnam.

- Asian markets are fast-paced, and our competitive advantage is that we can produce close to our customers. This accelerates the process and is also better from the environmental point of view, says Maarit Sinikangas, CEO of Taiga Concept.

Sinikangas adds that in the international market, it is important that the products are easy to use, sustainable, certified, and the parts are recyclable.

Finnish based Taiga Concept Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells space modules to be used in offices and public spaces. The core of the design is in user experience, modern design and high-quality materials. Taiga brand includes a variety of modules, made of wood, glass and metal. The family-owned company was founded in 2015.

Steelcase Inc. is a global, industry-leading manufacturer of office furniture solutions. Steelcase brand portfolio includes Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, PolyVision, Turnstone, Smith System, Orangebox and AMQ. Steelcase is listed in New York Stock Exchange with fiscal 2018 revenue of $3.1 billion. www.steelcase.com

