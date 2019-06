Rank Group has made a recommended £115.3m cash offer for Stride Gaming, which equates to an EV of £93.4m. Using the run-rate H119 EBITDA, the deal is valued at c 7.5x EV/EBITDA. The offer of 151p per share is a 29% premium to the previous day's closing price. Irrevocable commitments have been received by 61.3% of Stride's shareholders and completion is anticipated in Q319.

