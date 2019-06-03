sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Arix Bioscience Plc - Correction: Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 3

Arix Bioscience plc

Correction: Results of Annual General Meeting

With correction to Table of Resolutions - Numbers 02 and 03.

LONDON, 03 June 2019: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, announces that its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") was held on Monday, 3 June 2019 at 10.30am (BST). At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 2 May 2019 (the "Notice of AGM"), were proposed and voted on by way of a poll.

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website www.arixbioscience.com.

NoRESOLUTIONVOTES FOR%VOTES AGAINST%TOTAL VOTES% of ISC VOTEDVOTES WITHHELD
01To receive the Directors' report and the accounts for the Company for the year ended 31 December 201879,740,015100.0000.0079,740,01558.86%3,894
02To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy40,079,95450.2639,658,36549.7479,738,31958.86%5,590
03To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 201823,179,05032.4148,338,18167.5971,517,23152.79%8,226,678
04To re-elect Jonathan Peacock as a Director75,716,71194.954,025,6285.0579,742,33958.86%1,570
05To re-elect Dr Franz Humer as a Director74,175,93793.025,566,4026.9879,742,33958.86%1,570
06To re-elect Professor Trevor Jones as a Director77,691,16497.432,050,5472.5779,741,71158.86%2,198
07To re-elect Giles Kerr as a Director79,739,711100.002,6280.0079,742,33958.86%1,570
08To re-elect Dr Joseph Anderson as a Director79,741,711100.006280.0079,742,33958.86%1,570
09To re-elect James Rawlingson as a Director79,741,711100.006280.0079,742,33958.86%1,570
10To elect Art Pappas as a Director76,266,16495.643,476,1754.3679,742,33958.86%1,570
11To elect Mark Breuer as a Director79,741,711100.0000.0079,741,71158.86%2,198
12To re-appoint PwC LLP as auditors of the Company72,224,73390.577,524,1569.4379,748,88958.87%4,020
13To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors78,313,87598.211,426,4851.7979,740,36058.86%3,549
14To authorise the Directors to allot shares73,634,39892.346,105,4917.6679,739,88958.86%4,020
15To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre- emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued
share capital*		70,676,32088.639,063,08811.3779,739,40858.86%4,501
16To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre- emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the
Company's issued share capital*		71,033,32089.088,706,08810.9279,739,40858.86%4,501
17To authorise the Company to buy back shares*79,736,39699.995,0630.0179,741,45958.86%2,450
18To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*79,739,242100.002,2500.0079,741,49258.86%2,417

* Special resolution

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

The Board is pleased that all resolutions at the meeting were passed other than the resolution to approve last year's Directors' Remuneration Report, Resolution 3. Over the next six months we shall engage with those shareholders we can identify who did not support this resolution to fully understand their concerns. Engagement will also take place with the small number of shareholders who did not support the resolution to approve the new Directors' Remuneration Policy, which was passed but with a significant minority of votes against.

Since being set up in 2016, the Arix portfolio has grown and developed with 17 investments to date and four IPOs of portfolio companies in the past year. Multiple clinical milestones are expected over the next 12 months and the Company looks forward to reporting on continued progress throughout the year.

ENDS

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

T: +44 (0) 203 922 0891

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

www.arixbioscience.com


© 2019 PR Newswire