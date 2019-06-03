GoldON Resources Ltd.: GoldON Amends Private Placement Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news May 31, 2019), it has arranged an increase to the flow-through portion of the offering from 400,000 to 500,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.50 per share and the common share portion of the offering will remain at 700,000 common shares at a price of $0.45 per share to raise $565,000 in gross proceeds.

Completion of this financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The Company may pay a finder's fee of up to 10% on the first $300,000 of subscription proceeds and up to 7.5% on the remainder, half of which is payable in cash and half by the issuance of non-flow-through shares. All of the securities issued pursuant to this offering will have a hold period expiring four months after the closing date.

The net proceeds of this financing will be used to fund the Company's exploration and development work in Ontario, Canada and for general working capital purposes.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Active projects include the West Madsen property in the Red Lake Gold Camp and our flagship Slate Falls project in the Patricia Mining Division where 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over the 7-kilometre breadth of the property. GoldON has 12,383,220 shares issued and is fully funded to complete its spring/summer work programs.

