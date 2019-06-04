Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Urban Juve, now has 11 products available for international purchase through the urbanjuve.com site. Sales of Urban Juve products have now been completed to online purchasers in North America, Europe and Asia.





Urban Juve is now available to purchasers in the largest skin care markets in the world, including China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea and Germany. Statista estimates the global skin care market to be worth US$134.5 billion in 2018, with this number expected to grow to US$180 billion by 2024. Also, according to Statista, the global natural and organic beauty market has been growing rapidly over the past few years and is expected to reach a value of about 22 billion U.S. dollars by 2024. Within the natural and organic beauty product market, the skin care segment holds the highest share of the market. In 2016, 57 percent of U.S. women said it was important to buy all-natural skin-care products.

Urban Juve products contain only the highest quality natural ingredients including full spectrum essential oils and pure botanical extracts, with legal, high quality hemp derivatives. Its products are cruelty free and contain no sulfates, parabens, artificial fragrances or dyes. Urban Juve's key ingredient, cannabis sativa root extract, is made by Urban Juve in Canada using its proprietary patent pending extraction technology.

Urban Juve is supporting its international expansion through a targeted digital kiosk marketing campaign in high traffic shopping malls in Hong Kong, along with a social media influencer and video campaign in China. This month, it is also launching a digital media marketing program targeting residents in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. Urban Juve is currently finalizing packaging designed for expansion into the European retail market and will soon be looking to align with a European distributor.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is disrupting the $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market, by connecting ancient healing with modern science, and harnessing the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products serving mainstream luxury consumers. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Its consumer brand, Urban Juve, signed over 110 retail locations to sell its products in North America and is launching e-commerce sales in China through WeChat. It has signed a sales and marketing alliance with ipsy, the world's largest online beauty community, according to ipsy.

Key ingredients in all of Yield Growth's branded products include cannabis sativa root extract, created using Urban Juve's proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Urban Juve has filed 12 patent applications in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has developed over 200 beauty and wellness cannabis formulas for commercialization and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

