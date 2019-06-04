Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products FISN codes have been amended. See updated identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2019-06-05. Last day of trading is set to 2024-07-08. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727852