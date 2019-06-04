Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Mariner Resources (CSE: RNR) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Mariner Resources, a mineral exploration company, has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Silver Dollar Property.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_x1lyf5iw/New-Listing-Mariner-Resources-CSERNR

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Mariner" in the search box.

The property, which consists of 28 contiguous mineral claims covering 3,345 hectares, lies within the historical Camborne gold-silver mining camp. The property covers over 17 kilometers of the 40 kilometer long Camborne fault structure, which contained several past producers and developed prospects of silver, gold, lead and zinc. There are 11 Minfile Occurrences located on the property consisting of five showings, two prospects, and four past producers, with limited historical production from the Beatrice, Silver Dollar, Gillman and Mohawk.

Under the terms of the option, Mariner is required to, over a four-year period, make cash payments of $425,000, of which $50,000 is payable in shares or cash at the company's discretion, issue 900,000 shares, and incur $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures. The company recently closed an IPO, raising gross proceeds of $412,500 from the placement of 2,750,000 shares priced at $0.15 per share. PI Financial acted as agent on the offering.

For more information, please contact Justin Bourassa, CFO, at 780-701-3216 or email justinb@metalsgroup.com.

