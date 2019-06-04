48North Cannabis Corp. Set to Open One of World's Largest Outdoor Growing OpUnder-the-radar 48North Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:NCNNF) is a story about opportunity. The company has made strong gains over the last 52 weeks, climbing 133%. The Toronto, Canada-based company's share price is also up 52% year-to-date at around $0.95.However, those gains are just the beginning. The company recently announced it was approved to open one of the world's largest legal outdoor cannabis operation, poised to produce over 88,200 pounds. Virtually overnight, 48North expanded its annual expected capacity from 11,025 pounds to over 99,200 pounds. And better still, the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...