Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV: RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today, including setting the number of directors of the Company at 4 (previously set at 5), election of the Company's directors, appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and re-approval of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan.

Following the annual general meeting, the Company's directors are as follows for the ensuing year:

Justin Currie

Nolan Watson

H Clark Hollands

Gregory Smith.

On behalf of the Company,

"Justin Currie"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed (RNP) company which has, to date, focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses with gross revenues in excess of $10 million. RNP has typically invested in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity. In return for the investment, RNP has typically received as consideration a percentage of the future gross sales.

For more information, please contact:

Victoria McMillan, Chief Financial Officer

Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Phone: (604) 628-1033

www.royaltynorth.com

